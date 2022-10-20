Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved U.P. restaurant is about to be under new management.

The Molitors have owned the Brownstone Inn for 31 years. This year, they sold the restaurant and are now set to retire in the coming weeks.

To prepare for new management, the Molitors will be selling all the decorations and knick-knacks they have collected over the years. Antiques, collectibles, holiday decorations and Department 56 Snow Village houses are among the treasures that will be for sale this weekend.

The Molitors say the sale will give these items a second chance at life.

“I want it to go places where people will enjoy it,” said Deborah Molitor, Brownstone Inn co-owner. “I’ve already had people picking up items that are memories for them, which is perfect. I’m really grateful for that.”

The Brownstone Inn’s decoration sale will be from noon until 4:00 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Brownstone Inn.

