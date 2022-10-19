WRAP UP: First winter storm of 2022-2023 winter season

A mid area of low pressure developed in the jetstream and slowly tracked through the Northern Lower into Ontario on Monday through Tuesday. It was coupled with a surface low-pressure system. This setup brought our first winter storm of the season to the area. It was a long-duration event spanning 48 hours with multiple hazards.

Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and winter storm watches were issued for most of the Upper Peninsula.

Wet heavy snow started Sunday night in the western counties. It slowly spread in the central U.P. on Monday and continued through the east on Tuesday. This led to snow-covered/slushy roads, making travel very difficult, especially in higher elevations. Precipitation stayed as mostly rain along Lake Superior.

On Monday winds became strong and persisted through Tuesday night. Gusts ranged from 35 to 52mph at times! The strong winds coupled with the weight of the heavy snow resulted in many downed trees and thousands of power outages during the course of the storm.

Snow amounts ranged around a foot in the western counties on Monday. Then, about 14-18″ in parts of Baraga and Marquette counties with some isolated spots near two feet over the course of the two-day storm.

