Wisconsin-based bank offers scam protection tips amid increase in cases

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A bank that serves the Southern U.P. and Northeast Wisconsin said it has seen an increase in fraud cases. Bank staff at Stephenson National Bank & Trust in Marinette want to share warning signs for potential scam requests.

Lynn Lowis has worked in banking for 28 years. She said the business has changed for the better, but more caution is required.

“There are many different avenues where you can transfer money without having to be in person at the bank,” said Lowis, Stephenson National Bank & Trust VP and Deposit operations manager. “That does come with caution. You have to have caution when banking online.”

Lowis does not know exactly how many reports of fraud the bank has encountered, only that it has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many customers think they are talking to a friend online,” Lowis said. “It might be a romance scam they get caught in.”

Every bank offers security measures to keep you informed of your card’s activity.

“One of those will be alerts,” Lowis said. “We have an alert system through Bank Online that will alert you any time a transaction transpires on a card.”

However, Lowis said these measures can only go so far. Customers should never give out account information, even to someone claiming to be the bank.

“We have that information already,” Lowis said. “We wouldn’t ask you for that information.”

She said if you believe you have fallen for a scam, contact your bank immediately. Lowis said a wire transfer request is a popular type of scam attempt.

“We call our customers and verify that they are indeed asking and requesting that wire transfer,” Lowis explained.

Lowis said you should always trust your gut. If a transaction or information request doesn’t seem right, it is probably fraudulent. You can always talk to your bank on how they can help you prevent yourself from becoming a victim of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.