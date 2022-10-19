Travel Marquette announces upcoming public art offerings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette has announced several upcoming public art activations and events for visitors to enjoy this season.

“Our stunning natural setting on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula provides an incredible backdrop for our burgeoning arts and culture scene,” shares Susan Estler, president & CEO of Travel Marquette. “From public art and engaging events to fine art shows and local museums, Marquette County is a cultural mecca waiting to be discovered.”

Upcoming and ongoing arts programming and installations in Marquette County include:

Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock – Nov. 24 – Dec. 31

Back by popular demand, the Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock will return for its second edition this November and December. Scheduled for every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening beginning Nov. 24 and running through Dec. 31, the light display will transform the Ore Dock with the colors of the season. New for this year, the display will still include direct references to the holidays and the season, but also incorporate more abstract materials, themes and overall appreciation of the natural Marquette surrounding. The show, brought to you by Travel Marquette, will be operated by Fresh Coast Light Lab and is free and open to the public.

Revolve Creative Conference – Nov. 4-5

Revolve Creative Conference is a creative collaboration conference held in Marquette that celebrates visual arts, music, literature, tech, performance and business. This conference aims to promote the creative in the Midwest and support collaboration, cross-discipline works and creative business. The two-day event will feature keynote speakers, networking, breakout sessions and much more.

In addition to events and programming, a range of murals and public artwork are on display for visitors and locals to explore.

