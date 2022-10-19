Travel Marquette announces upcoming public art offerings

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette has announced several upcoming public art activations and events for visitors to enjoy this season.

“Our stunning natural setting on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula provides an incredible backdrop for our burgeoning arts and culture scene,” shares Susan Estler, president & CEO of Travel Marquette. “From public art and engaging events to fine art shows and local museums, Marquette County is a cultural mecca waiting to be discovered.”

Upcoming and ongoing arts programming and installations in Marquette County include:

Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock – Nov. 24 – Dec. 31

Back by popular demand, the Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock will return for its second edition this November and December. Scheduled for every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening beginning Nov. 24 and running through Dec. 31, the light display will transform the Ore Dock with the colors of the season. New for this year, the display will still include direct references to the holidays and the season, but also incorporate more abstract materials, themes and overall appreciation of the natural Marquette surrounding. The show, brought to you by Travel Marquette, will be operated by Fresh Coast Light Lab and is free and open to the public.

Revolve Creative Conference – Nov. 4-5

Revolve Creative Conference is a creative collaboration conference held in Marquette that celebrates visual arts, music, literature, tech, performance and business. This conference aims to promote the creative in the Midwest and support collaboration, cross-discipline works and creative business. The two-day event will feature keynote speakers, networking, breakout sessions and much more.

In addition to events and programming, a range of murals and public artwork are on display for visitors and locals to explore.

More information about upcoming events in the area can be found on Travel Marquette’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
Fresh snowfall in Negaunee, Oct. 18, 2022.
October storm creates contrasting conditions across Marquette County

Latest News

The front of Escanaba Area Public High School.
Escanaba Area Public Schools in non-emergency lockdown following bomb threat
CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses.
CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
snow totals
Early season winter storm wrap up