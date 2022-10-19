Taylor Bennett headlining Rock the Vote concert at NMU Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three local organizations are teaming up to host a ‘Rock the Vote’ concert Wednesday. Social Justice for Us, the League of Women Voters and Northern Michigan University are hosting the free event at the Northern Center.

Headlining is Taylor Bennett, a Chicago-based rapper and younger brother of Chance the Rapper. Bennett says Wednesday’s show will include songs from his newest record ‘Coming of Age.’

“I’m really excited for that,” Bennett said during an interview Tuesday. “I hope that anybody that comes to the show tomorrow gets to not only take away the experience of seeing my music and loving what I’m doing but also, hopefully, they’ll meet some mutual people at the same stages and maybe work together on progressing.”

The Rock the Vote show is at the Northern Center Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.