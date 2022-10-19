School safety: Adding resource officers to Delta and Schoolcraft counties

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer proclaimed the week of Oct. 17 “Safe Schools Week.” The state’s record-breaking school budget and local money are helping districts add school resource officers – something Escanaba Area Public Schools found helpful on Wednesday.

A concerning phone call mentioning bomb threats put Escanaba Schools in a non-emergency lockdown on Wednesday.

“That limits movement within the schools. We increase law enforcement presence on our campuses and then we also as a more serious precaution, swept our campuses using law enforcement and bomb-sniffing dogs,” said Coby Fletcher, the superintendent of Escanaba Area Public Schools.

Fletcher credits the district’s new school resource officer, Dustin Stempki, for coordinating law enforcement. This is Escanaba’s first year having an SRO in more than a decade. It’s helped by the state’s new $460 million budget for schools.

In Manistique, an SRO could be coming soon. The school board voted unanimously to add a deputy from the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office. The vote now goes to the county.

“We want to stress that an SRO is not going to be here to handle regular school discipline. They are here to make that connection with the students and ultimately students will feel comfortable,” said Howard Parmentier, the superintendent of Manistique Area Schools.

There is also an SRO in Rapid River Schools from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. He is split between four schools in the district.

Gladstone Schools is trying to find an SRO but, in the meantime, it remains in close contact with Gladstone Public Safety.

“We meet regularly with law enforcement. They’ve asked us to continue to limit and safeguard access to our facility because it makes their job so much more doable,” said Jay Kulbertis, the superintendent of Gladstone and Rapid River Schools.

Superintendents say safety isn’t just about incidents like bomb threats, it’s about making students and parents feel comfortable.

