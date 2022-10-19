Operation Winter Wear is on at Silver Creek Church

Silver Creek volunteers find snowpants for a family in need.
Silver Creek volunteers find snowpants for a family in need.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is giving away hundreds of coats.

Operation Winter Wear is on at Silver Creek Church. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now, it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in on Friday without an appointment.

Organizers say the church hopes to donate everything it has collected.

“We’re hoping that we’re able to get rid of every single piece of clothing that we have for our event this year,” said Kevin Taylor, Silver Creek Church lead pastor. “We hope that people even on Friday will come in the door and hopefully we’ll be able to meet the need that we have.”

Operation Winter Wear is Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Silver Creek Church in Harvey. To make an appointment, call Silver Creek Church at (906) 249-1715.

