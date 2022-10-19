NMU’s next theater performance
‘Finding Home’ will be coming to NMU in November
Oct. 19, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre will be premiering an intimate theater experience.
‘Finding Home’ was developed by NMU students and will focus on the stories of historically marginalized communities.
‘Finding Home’ will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on November 4 to 5, as well as November 9 to 12.
