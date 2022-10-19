NMU’s next theater performance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre will be premiering an intimate theater experience.

‘Finding Home’ was developed by NMU students and will focus on the stories of historically marginalized communities.

Over thirty people in the Marquette community were interviewed to develop the texts and songs for 'Finding Home.'

‘Finding Home’ will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on November 4 to 5, as well as November 9 to 12.

