NMU’s next theater performance

‘Finding Home’ will be coming to NMU in November
NMU students came together to describe what it is like to work/live in Marquette.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre will be premiering an intimate theater experience.

‘Finding Home’ was developed by NMU students and will focus on the stories of historically marginalized communities.

Over thirty people in the Marquette community were interviewed to develop the texts and songs for 'Finding Home.'

‘Finding Home’ will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on November 4 to 5, as well as November 9 to 12.

Click here for more information and to reserve a seat.

