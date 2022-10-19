NMU students host pop-up art shop at Ore Dock Brewing Co.

Students gained exposure and conversed with artists Tuesday
Art was all over, look at this one!
Art was all over, look at this one!(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Students’ Art Gallery hosted a pop-up shop at the Ore Dock Brewing Company Tuesday.

Students were able to display and sell their art as well as chat with other creatives. Gallery Director Delaney Pickett said exposure like this is important for artists.

Pickett added that if you missed Tuesday’s event, there are more to come.

“We are planning on having one, at least once every semester. And to students, never feel like you can’t submit your art,” said Pickett. “Because people do want to see it, even if you don’t think they do.”

Pickett says the Students’ Art Gallery at NMU is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. She says a new exhibit comes in every three weeks.

