New season, new tires: Downtown Negaunee bike shop gears up for winter riding

The snow won’t slow down Love and Bicycles
A fat-tire bike at Love and Bicycles bike shop.
A fat-tire bike at Love and Bicycles bike shop.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee’s premier bike shop is gearing up for the winter season.

Blake Becker, co-owner of Love and Bicycles, tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that this past spring and summer were two of the best seasons yet and the snow won’t slow the shop down.

With winter weather approaching, you may want to consider another form of transportation.

Love and Bicycles offers new and pre-loved bikes for sale, custom bikes, fat-tire bikes, e-bikes, bike rentals, and tune-ups.

Trudgeon tries out one of the gently used fat-tire bikes, which is exactly the shop’s mission, according to Jon Becker.

Your bike may need an upgrade to combat the cold weather.

You can pop into the shop for bike rentals, but the Beckers recommend calling ahead because bikes are limited.

Love and Bicycles is located at 340 Iron St., Negaunee and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
Murder suspect pleads no contest in Houghton County Circuit Court

Latest News

CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses.
CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
snow totals
Early season winter storm wrap up
NMU students came together to describe what it is like to work/live in Marquette.
NMU’s next theater performance