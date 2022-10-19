New season, new tires: Downtown Negaunee bike shop gears up for winter riding

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee’s premier bike shop is gearing up for the winter season.

Blake Becker, co-owner of Love and Bicycles, tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that this past spring and summer were two of the best seasons yet and the snow won’t slow the shop down.

With winter weather approaching, you may want to consider another form of transportation.

Love and Bicycles offers new and pre-loved bikes for sale, custom bikes, fat-tire bikes, e-bikes, bike rentals, and tune-ups.

Trudgeon tries out one of the gently used fat-tire bikes, which is exactly the shop’s mission, according to Jon Becker.

Your bike may need an upgrade to combat the cold weather.

You can pop into the shop for bike rentals, but the Beckers recommend calling ahead because bikes are limited.

Love and Bicycles is located at 340 Iron St., Negaunee and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

