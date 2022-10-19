MTU’s VanLangevelde earns second GLIAC award

Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde has been named GLAIC Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday (Oct. 18).

VanLangevelde helped the Huskies in a weekend sweep against Parkside (2-0) on Friday night and Purdue Northwest (2-0) on Sunday afternoon. The Spring Lake, Michigan, native earned two shutouts totaling five saves en route to her seventh and eighth shutout of the season.

This is VanLangevelde’s second Defensive Player of the Week honor with her first time coming on Oct. 4.

The Huskies take to the road for the final away weekend of the regular season facing Ferris State at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saginaw Valley State on Sunday slated for a 1 p.m. start time.

