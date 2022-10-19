Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.(Anthony Shkraba/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body.

According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allowing her young son to get a tattoo.

The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.

Thomas and Smith were both released from custody on appearance tickets and are expected in court Thursday and Nov. 3, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
Fresh snowfall in Negaunee, Oct. 18, 2022.
October storm creates contrasting conditions across Marquette County

Latest News

Michigan unemployment rate remains steady during September
State leaders and employers discuss growth of Tri Share program
Michigan state leaders discuss growth of Tri Share program
FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise and victims feel financial, emotional impact