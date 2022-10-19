Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed.

It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2.

As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:

Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and infertility treatment;

Allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit it if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in the enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment

Supporters of Proposal 3 say it would return the precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1973. Meanwhile, its opponents argue that Proposal 3 is too dangerous and confusing.

“It’s confusing in that, for just one example, the final line of Proposal 3 says it will invalidate all state laws that conflict with it,” Christen Pollo, executive director of Michigan Right to Life said.

Pollo added, “Proponents of Proposal 3 haven’t come forward with a list of what laws that includes.”

Pollo claimed that Proposal 3 could invalidate over 40 state laws if passed.

On the other side, supporters of Proposal 3, like Susan Anderson of Reproductive Freedom for All, have claimed it would merely return the precedent of reproductive freedom allowed for nearly fifty years with Roe v. Wade.

“Roe v. Wade was established in the 1970s. So, for 50 years, women in this state have had the right to get an abortion or to make a decision on when and if to have a family,” Anderson explained. “I just don’t want to see that changed.”

Anderson argued that the decision to get an abortion should not be a political one. Rather, she said it should be a choice based on what is best for the mother.

“I just think that this is a personal choice between a woman and her doctor,” Anderson noted. “I don’t think that politicians should be involved.”

Anderson added that it is now or never for Michigan voters to ensure that women can freely make this decision.

“This is the opportunity for the residents of Michigan to have our voices heard,” Anderson said.

Pollo, meanwhile, said that she believes Proposal 3 is potentially dangerous for women and their unborn children.

“It’s not just about abortion, it’s about abortion until the moment of birth,” Pollo explained.

Pollo also highlighted the confusion that Proposal 3 would create if passed. She claimed that it could potentially leave a grey area that would not require parental consent for abortions.

“It repeals parental consent laws for children seeking abortions,” Pollo said.

Those registered to vote absentee have likely already received their ballots in the mail. If not, you can vote in person on Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

For more details on your polling location and what to find on the ballot near you, visit Vote411 by clicking the link here.

