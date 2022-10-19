Michigan unemployment rate remains steady during September

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged in September.

According to the data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (”DTMB”), the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent while statewide employment edged up by 2,000 since August.

“Michigan’s September labor market continued to remain stable,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Both the statewide jobless rate and payroll jobs remained unchanged since August.”

The national unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. Michigan’s September jobless rate was 0.6 percentage points larger than the U.S. rate. The national rate declined by 1.2 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate fell by 1.6 percentage points since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
Fresh snowfall in Negaunee, Oct. 18, 2022.
October storm creates contrasting conditions across Marquette County

Latest News

State leaders and employers discuss growth of Tri Share program
Michigan state leaders discuss growth of Tri Share program
Lake effect snow and showers taper off to a gradual autumn warmup towards the weekend.
Lingering lake effect snow and rain before ‘fall’-ing back to milder autumn weather
The Northern Michigan University community welcomed its new president Brock Tessman and his...
NMU holds reception for new president
Travel Marquette announces upcoming public art offerings