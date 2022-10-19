Michigan unemployment rate remains steady during September

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged in September.

According to the data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (”DTMB”), the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent while statewide employment edged up by 2,000 since August.

“Michigan’s September labor market continued to remain stable,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Both the statewide jobless rate and payroll jobs remained unchanged since August.”

The national unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. Michigan’s September jobless rate was 0.6 percentage points larger than the U.S. rate. The national rate declined by 1.2 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate fell by 1.6 percentage points since September 2021.

