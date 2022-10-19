Michigan state leaders discuss growth of Tri Share program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The expansion of child care in Michigan is being addressed through the Tri Share program.

The Tri Share program was made to split the cost of child care between the state, employers and employees. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps of how to grow this program. The Director of Economic Growth for the State of Michigan Susan Corbin said there has been much growth in the last year.

“Tri Share has expanded to 59 counties and the city of Detroit in record time, and in the last nine months, enrollment numbers have jumped from 27 to 96 employers,” Corbin said.

U.P. employers like Northern Michigan University and Swick Home Services utilize this program. The facilitator hub for the U.P. is Marquette Alger RESA. It is the only hub and Maresa’s Director for Early Childhood Education Lyndsay Carey said the goal is to make the Tri Share program seamless for employers.

“We are really working collaboratively with all the different agencies that are part of the Tri Share because we don’t want the businesses to be inconvenienced,” Carey said. “This is supposed to be very easy and flexible for employers as a service to help support the retention of employees.”

Despite being the only hub for all of the U.P. Carey said there is plenty of room and flexibility for more employers to join the Tri Share Program.

“This is open to any business in the U.P., regardless of size. So that they can choose how many slots they would be able to financially support,” Carey said. “There’s a lot of choice in this program and it doesn’t have to be a huge financial impact.”

If you are an employer and are interested in the Tri Share program and want to find out more you can go the Maresa’s website here.

