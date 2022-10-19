Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launches teen safety driving packet

The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology...
The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launched an online resource pack to help parents teach teen driving safety.

The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents. The toolkit is a collaboration between the office, AAA Michigan, and the Michigan Departments of State Health and Human Services.

“We have to really emphasize to our teens that they have to pay 100% attention to what is on the road, what is happening out there, what is around them, how their vehicle is handling. They can’t be worrying about their phone going off or a text message,” Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information officer Mark Giannunzio said. To read the packet for yourself visit the Michigan State website.

