MCHD holding COVID and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday in Marquette

Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department will be holding a COVID and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday afternoon in Marquette.

The clinic will take place inside the Berry Events Center on the east concourse, and will run from noon until 2:00 p.m. Those who attend must bring a photo I.D., insurance card(s), and COVID vaccination card. The vaccines being offered will be the COVID Bivalent Booster, and the Influenza Vaccine.

Self-pay for the flu vaccine is $10 for those who are 18 years old or under, and $30 for those 19 years old and up.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

