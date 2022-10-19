Marquette Planning Commission kicks off community master plan project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission is kicking off its community master plan renewal project. On Tuesday, the Commission was joined by representatives from groups in the city that make up a steering committee. Among those groups are UP Health System Marquette, Northern Michigan University and the Lake Superior Community Partnership.

The city has hired a firm called Beckett & Raeder to collect data, and public input and then update the community master plan. City staff said this is the public’s chance to be heard.

“This planning process is the opportunity for the community to be heard,” said Dennis Stachewicz, Marquette director of planning & community. “We want people to be engaged and we want people to come out and tell us what they want their community to be like over the next 5-10 years.”

The process of updating the master plan is likely to take at least a year. City staff are also working with consultants to create a survey for city residents.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.