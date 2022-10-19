Marquette County increasing efforts to help domestic violence survivors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is stepping up its efforts to help domestic violence survivors. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in Michigan, 36% of women and 25% of men experience intimate partner violence in their lives.

The Marquette Women’s Center says domestic violence cases have been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have almost a 30 percent increase from last year in the shelter alone,” said Kimberly Kruhlik, Women’s Center domestic violence coordinator. “We are mostly full. Right now, we have eight kids and one of them is a baby.”

Kruhlik said to account for this increase the, shelter’s services have been expanding.

“We’re able to provide therapeutic interventions early on by staff members,” Kruhlik added. “We have three licensed clinicians on staff. We realized that there was almost a six-month waiting list for someone who is fleeing or experiencing domestic violence.”

Meanwhile, the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office works with domestic violence survivors to keep them informed on the legal process and resources available.

“We have an advocate that will reach out to the victim, usually the next day and make sure they’re connected with information or if there’s any need to refer them to our community-based partners,” said Matt Weise, Marquette County prosecutor.

Weise also said the Federal Office on Violence Against Women awarded the county a grant this month for $750,000.

“That fully funds the domestic violence advocate through my office,” Weise continued. “And it funds a community-based advocate for the Women’s Center. It also provides funding for victims of domestic violence who need therapy or counseling.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence crisis, you can contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact local law enforcement.

