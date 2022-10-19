Lingering lake effect snow and rain before ‘fall’-ing back to milder autumn weather

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

The lake effect machine stays in business for the northwest wind belts of Upper Michigan Wednesday night as subfreezing air from the north continues to flow over the warmer waters of Lake Superior -- and generating a mix of rain and snow showers. Snowfall amounts overnight through Thursday are expected light in the west, around 0.25″ central and around 1″ on the east end. The wintry mix of showers wind down Thursday afternoon as a westerly jet stream drives drier and milder air to the region. A warming trend follows into the weekend before a Northern Plains storm brings widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy conditions to the U.P. late Sunday into Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow east, with the Western and Central U.P. with few to scattered rain and snow during early Thursday morning; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 20s/30s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing towards afternoon; cool

>Highs: 40s

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated rain shower; mild with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late with showers, isolated thunderstorms west; breezy; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Scattered clouds and cool

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.