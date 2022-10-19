Lake effect snow lingers for some

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The mid-level low-pressure system that brought our first winter storm of the 2022-2023 season is lifting north through Canada. The winter storm has come to an end, but many roads are still slushy. In the wake of this system lake effect, snow showers will linger in the central U.P. Winds will continue to weaken, but gusts will still range 30-35mph this morning near Lake Superior. There’s a chance for a rain/snow mix in the east tomorrow morning. Then, a weak cold front will bring some isolated showers on Friday. However, this weekend is going to be unseasonably warmer!!!

Today: Wet heavy snow in the far east. Otherwise, lake effect snow showers persist in the central U.P.

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning rain/snow showers in the east and north. Then, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s south

Saturday: Becoming sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny early on and much warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
Murder suspect pleads no contest in Houghton County Circuit Court

Latest News

Wet snow, rain gradually diminish west to east in Upper Michigan Wednesday as blustery...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 10/18/2022
Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect for through Tuesday night as dense snow, rain/snow...
Wet heavy snow, strong winds continue before gradual clearing midweek
winter storm
Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds
TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 10/17/2022