Lake effect snow lingers for some

The mid-level low-pressure system that brought our first winter storm of the 2022-2023 season is lifting north through Canada. The winter storm has come to an end, but many roads are still slushy. In the wake of this system lake effect, snow showers will linger in the central U.P. Winds will continue to weaken, but gusts will still range 30-35mph this morning near Lake Superior. There’s a chance for a rain/snow mix in the east tomorrow morning. Then, a weak cold front will bring some isolated showers on Friday. However, this weekend is going to be unseasonably warmer!!!

Today: Wet heavy snow in the far east. Otherwise, lake effect snow showers persist in the central U.P.

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning rain/snow showers in the east and north. Then, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s south

Saturday: Becoming sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny early on and much warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

