Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date

A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane after a date.(Bidgee / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 AU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.

Sani Aliyu, of Atlanta, and a young woman had flown on the single-engine Cessna to nearby Savannah and back on a date, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald. He said the plane landed safely on the return trip to Statesboro.

The woman “got off the plane and walked toward the back of the plane,” Futch said, “and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him.”

Aliyu was a sophomore enrolled at Georgia Southern University, school spokeswoman Melanie Simon said.

A pilot and co-pilot had flown the couple, said Capt. Todd Hutchens of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. He said deputies were sharing information they gathered with the FAA and NTSB.

“Nobody is really at fault or anything,” Hutchens said. “It was an accident.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow

Latest News

With Halloween coming up in a couple of weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for...
Study shares safest cities for trick-or-treating this year
Marquette City Hall
Marquette Planning Commission kicks off community master plan project
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
Sieminski herself is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, most of which she...
MSP Trooper Alyson Sieminski named ‘Domestic Violence Officer of the Year’ by Caring House
Winter has officially come to visit Marquette County.
Marquette County is prepared for winter 2022