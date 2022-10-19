First responders, energy providers get break from storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of people experienced power outages as snow and windstorm rolled through early this week.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power says the outages ranged from a few seconds to a few hours. It says it received around 1,000 calls as people lost power Monday and Tuesday.

“The storm was kind of the perfect storm,” Marquette Board of Light and Power Director of Distribution Tim Kopacz said. “An early winter storm like this with a lot of wind, a lot of heavy wet snow and leaves still on the trees. It starts to bend those trees down, completely bend them over and break trees, they fall on the lines.”

Kopacz says right now there are less than 20 outages primarily in Sands Township.

“We are down to 17 outages,” Kopacz said. “Half of them is localized to one area down around Sands where we had a lot of heavy wind, rain and snow.”

The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, says it got more calls than a normal day, but no major incidents were reported.

“This is very common for the first big snowstorm of the year to have a few more calls than normal regarding vehicles going off into the ditch and vehicle crashes,” Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information officer Mark Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio has some advice for drivers during stormy weather.

“The biggest piece of advice that we can give everybody is to slow your speeds down during this time,” Giannunzio said. “The roads are going to have some ice and slushy spots. We need to slow it down when it gets to this point in the year.”

The Marquette Board of Light and Power says the reaming power outages should be sorted by this evening but reminds everyone to be patient while it works to restore power for all.

