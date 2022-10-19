Feeding America stopping in Marquette Wednesday
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette on Wednesday.
The pantry will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested that anyone picking up items remain in their vehicle.
