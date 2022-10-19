Feeding America stopping in Marquette Wednesday

A Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry.
A Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry.(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette on Wednesday.

The pantry will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested that anyone picking up items remain in their vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
Murder suspect pleads no contest in Houghton County Circuit Court

Latest News

Marquette County Health Department
MCHD holding COVID and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday in Marquette
Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer proclaims Safe Schools Week and highlights record school safety investments
Marquette City Hall
Marquette Planning Commission kicks off community master plan project
Sieminski herself is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, most of which she...
MSP Trooper Alyson Sieminski named ‘Domestic Violence Officer of the Year’ by Caring House