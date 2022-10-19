Escanaba Area Public Schools in non-emergency lockdown following bomb threat

The front of Escanaba Area Public High School.
The front of Escanaba Area Public High School.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools are in a non-emergency lockdown after a call was received from a non-local number mentioning a bomb threat at the Junior/Senior High School.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, law enforcement presence has been increased on all campuses. Dismissal will remain at the normal time, however, parents are welcome to pick students up at any time if they wish to do so.

