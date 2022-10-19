Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle near Mount Pleasant in mid-Michigan
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle in central Michigan, authorities said.

The 33-year-old Shepherd man was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127, near Mount Pleasant, investigators said. Conditions were dark and misty.

The lights on Joshua Davis' Ford Focus “had been disabled from the deer accident and were not working,” the Isabella County sheriff's office said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 77-year-old woman from Lansing, was taken to an emergency room for an evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

Most Read

WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
Murder suspect pleads no contest in Houghton County Circuit Court

Latest News

Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
Priest convicted of sexual assault on boy in Michigan church
Fire.
Man pleads guilty to arson at Planned Parenthood clinic