Delta Animal Shelter to host Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your dogs and your Halloween costumes for Delta Animal Shelter’s annual fall fundraiser. It’s a Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty. The party will offer trick-or-treating for dogs along the shelter’s outdoor trail.

Although it’s designed for dogs, all pets are welcome to attend. It’s $10 for your first dog and $5 for each additional one. There will also be prizes for the funniest, the most creative and the best duo costumes.

“It’s going to be beautiful. Our trail is so beautiful back there. We have different little watering places with trees and leaves. It’ll be a fun day, a fun thing to get out and do,” said Tonya Gartland, the event coordinator for the Delta Animal Shelter.

This festive fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. You do not need to stay the whole time.

There are also bucket raffles at the end of the trail. You do not need to be present to win.

