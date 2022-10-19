Dealing with loss to suicide: two non-profits provide post-death resources

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the winter storm advisory is out and winter bucket lists are in.

Katie Hardy of Six Feet Over and Dave Aro of the Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund address the need for suicide postvention resources in Marquette County, which experiences higher rates of suicide than the rest of Michigan.

The two non-profits work in tandem to ensure suicide loss survivors have the emotional support and resources they need.

Katie Hardy of Six Feet Over talks about the impacts of the non-profit's programs and what's still available in Marquette.

A good support system is one of the most important things to have if you’re dealing with a loss.

Here’s how to contact Six Feet Over and the Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund:

Resources available for suicide prevention and postvention.

Learn more information about Six Feet Over at sixftover.org.

You can learn more about or donate to the Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund at marquetteemergencycleaningfund.org.

