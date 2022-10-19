Dealing with loss to suicide: two non-profits provide post-death resources

Learn how to use Six Feet Over and the Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund at on Upper Michigan Today episode 143
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the winter storm advisory is out and winter bucket lists are in.

UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia share their goals for this season.

Dogs in snow, winter bucket lists, a new NMU president, and a recovering bald eagle.

Plus... there are resources available to you if you’re dealing with a loss to suicide.

Katie Hardy of Six Feet Over and Dave Aro of the Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund address the need for suicide postvention resources in Marquette County, which experiences higher rates of suicide than the rest of Michigan.

Dave Aro (Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund) and Katie Hardy (Six Fet Over) talk about their group's collaboration for suicide postvention on UMT.

The two non-profits work in tandem to ensure suicide loss survivors have the emotional support and resources they need.

Katie Hardy of Six Feet Over talks about the impacts of the non-profit's programs and what's still available in Marquette.

A good support system is one of the most important things to have if you’re dealing with a loss.

Here’s how to contact Six Feet Over and the Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund:

Resources available for suicide prevention and postvention.

Learn more information about Six Feet Over at sixftover.org.

You can learn more about or donate to the Marquette County Emergency Cleaning Fund at marquetteemergencycleaningfund.org.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

