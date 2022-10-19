Brookridge Heights gives back to first responders

A firefighter receives his goodie bag
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is supporting first responders.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living residents packed goodie bags for first responders and EMS workers last Wednesday. The bags were full of essentials such as chocolates, Cheez-Its, water and lip balm. This Wednesday, Brookridge distributed the bags.

First responders say they appreciate the gesture.

“It’s that sense of community that Marquette has,” said Captain Kirk Vogler, Marquette Fire Department captain. “It’s very appreciated. We interact a lot with the Brookridge residents and the staff and it’s nice. It’s definitely appreciated to see that they appreciate us, and we appreciate them as part of our community.”

This is part of Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back campaign, for which Brookridge was planning on doing 2,022 acts of goodness throughout this year. Brookridge Heights has already exceeded 2,022 acts of goodness this year, so it decided to double its goal. The next event in Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back program will be for veterans in November.

