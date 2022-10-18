Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds

Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!

Today: Wet heavy snow in the central and east. Then, rain across the east during the afternoon. Otherwise, a windy day ahead

>Highs: Low to mid-30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Lingering lake-effect snow and breezy

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with some rain/snow mix in the eastern counties

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Much warmer and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

