Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Today: Wet heavy snow in the central and east. Then, rain across the east during the afternoon. Otherwise, a windy day ahead

>Highs: Low to mid-30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Lingering lake-effect snow and breezy

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with some rain/snow mix in the eastern counties

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Much warmer and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 10/17/2022
Winter storm warnings, advisories continue through Tuesday night as wet, heavy snow, gusty...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. through Tuesday
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
What you can expect for the latest winter storm
Early wintry mix to last for next couple days