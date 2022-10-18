Wet heavy snow, strong winds continue before gradual clearing midweek

Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect for central, eastern counties through Tuesday night as dense snow, rain/snow mix and gusty wind conditions persist over Upper Michigan.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The first significant winter storm in Upper Michigan since February 2022 continues to bring wet snow and a rain/snow mix mainly spreading over the central and eastern counties of Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday -- as rain and snow showers gradually diminish over the western counties. An additional two inches or more snow possible is possible for western and central locations overnight through Wednesday -- snowfall amounts have totaled from a foot or more in some areas of Baraga and Marquette counties from 3am-3pm ET Tuesday. Two inches or more snowfall is expected over the eastern counties Tuesday night through Wednesday.

The snow and gales wind down midweek as a westerly jet stream drives drier and milder air to the region. A warming trend follows into the weekend before a Northern Plains storm brings rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy conditions to the U.P. late Sunday into Monday.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow; few mixed showers west and scattered moderate to heavy snow/mix central and east; blustery with north winds gusting over 30 mph (45+ near Lake Superior)

>Lows: 20s/30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts; showers diminish towards afternoon; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts east; showers diminish towards afternoon; chilly

>Highs: 40s

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late with showers, isolated thunderstorms west; breezy; mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 50

