Upper Michigan Today partners with Peter White Public Library, The Courtyards for monthly book club

The ladies of UMT are “All Booked UP” on episode 142
Promotional poster for the new Upper Michigan Today book club revealing the first read.
Promotional poster for the new Upper Michigan Today book club revealing the first read.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are strong winds and a record-setting snowfall today in Upper Michigan. Meteorologist Jennifer Perez talks about the unseasonable amount of snow we see across the U.P.

M-553 road closure, viewer photos, and weather chat with meteorologist Jennifer Perez.

It’s the perfect weather to curl up with a book... and a very fitting day for UMT to reveal its new club.

Elizabeth and Tia are partnering with the Peter White Public Library for the “All Booked UP” book club.

Upper Michigan Today debuts its partnership with the Peter White Public Library.

‘This Time Tomorrow’ by Emma Straub is October’s pick. To join the club, grab up a copy at your local library or bookstore. You have one month to finish the ~ 300-page novel.

Upper Michigan Today reveals its first book club book.

All Booked UP will reveal its next book on November 16th. That same day, The Courtyards bar in Marquette will host a discussion group pertaining to October’s read. Discussion groups are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be held monthly.

You can join Upper Michigan Today in a monthly book club discussion at The Courtyards in Marquette.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

