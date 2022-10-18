Upper Michigan Today partners with Peter White Public Library, The Courtyards for monthly book club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are strong winds and a record-setting snowfall today in Upper Michigan. Meteorologist Jennifer Perez talks about the unseasonable amount of snow we see across the U.P.

It’s the perfect weather to curl up with a book... and a very fitting day for UMT to reveal its new club.

Elizabeth and Tia are partnering with the Peter White Public Library for the “All Booked UP” book club.

‘This Time Tomorrow’ by Emma Straub is October’s pick. To join the club, grab up a copy at your local library or bookstore. You have one month to finish the ~ 300-page novel.

All Booked UP will reveal its next book on November 16th. That same day, The Courtyards bar in Marquette will host a discussion group pertaining to October’s read. Discussion groups are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be held monthly.

