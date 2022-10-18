Superior Health Foundation to host Pink Party at North Dickinson volleyball game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To raise awareness, Superior Health Foundation holds a month-long fundraiser every year, Painting the Peninsula Pink. This year, the nonprofit teamed up with the North Dickinson varsity girls’ volleyball team to host a Pink Party. The party will be during Thursday’s game against Crystal Falls-Forest Park. There will be bucket drawings, pink merchandise and a silent auction. For those who cannot make it to the game, the silent auction will be available online.

All the funds collected throughout the month will go toward helping people in the U.P. with out-of-pocket breast health expenses.

“This fund provides up to $1,000 in funding to help those folks with those expenses,” said Jim LaJoie, Superior Health Foundation executive director. “And we feel really good about that because when you’re going through breast cancer or you have some type of issue, you have a lot on your mind and it’s very, very difficult. This helps to remove some of that anxiety.”

The Pink Party will be this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT at North Dickinson County School in Felch.

