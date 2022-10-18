Presque Isle Park closes Tuesday as safety precaution during storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Presque Isle Park is closed Tuesday as a safety precaution during the winter storm.

The Marquette City Police Department said the island will remain closed for the rest of the day due to the continuing dangerous winds and weather.

“The weather is expected to improve overnight, allowing city crews to inspect the Island for downed trees and any other damage on Wednesday morning,” the MPD said in a Facebook Post.

Once the park has been checked and cleaned up, it will open to the public again.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.