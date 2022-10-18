Ontonagon County eagle on road to recovery with UP Wildlife Rehabilitation

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP-Wildlife Rehabilitation-Keweenaw Group has been overseeing the recovery of a bald eagle that hatched this year.

It was hit by a car outside of Greenland in Ontonagon County while feeding on roadkill.

The county sheriff’s office contacted the Keweenaw Group, who took the injured eagle for a check-up at the Copper Country Veterinary Clinic.

While its injuries would heal, they detected a noticeable amount of lead in its blood.

“His blood lead level was 7.9,” said Keweenaw Wildlife Rehabilitator Beth Maatta. “While that’s not super high or significant, and you definitely wouldn’t treat with that level, for a bird that’s only 3 to 4 months old, to have a detectable lead level is pretty sad.”

Maatta says that some of this lead can be attributed to eagles scavenging the Ontonagon Waste Management (WM) Landfill.

But a majority of it can come from gut piles which still contain bullet fragments during hunting seasons, as well as fishing lines and sinkers.

“When you have a fish on the line, you lose it, it snaps, and that tackle is now with the fish.” continued Matta. “The fish can get a blood lead level, the eagle eats it, and sometimes they can end up eating the fishing tackle also. I had an eagle that had a fishing tackle stuck in his digestive tract.”

Maatta encourages hunters and fishers to look toward lead-less alternatives or ensure scavengers like eagles do not have access to the remains.

“You’ve shot a deer with lead, you’ve gutted it, cut out the wound channel,” added Maatta. “If you can’t use lead alternatives, make sure to bury that deep, instead of leaving it out for all of the scavengers to eat.”

The young eagle is making a steady recovery.

According to Maatta, it should be ready to return to its territory in Greenland within a few weeks.

