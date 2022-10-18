October storm creates contrasting conditions across Marquette County

Fresh snowfall in Negaunee, Oct. 18, 2022.
Fresh snowfall in Negaunee, Oct. 18, 2022.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday brought an October mess to Marquette County.

Parts of Marquette had no snow sticking to the ground, while Negaunee picked up about a foot of wet and heavy snow. More snow was reported farther west.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Robert Smith, while snow blowing his Negaunee driveway. “This is super early.”

Winds gusted up to 50 mph, knocking out power, including a traffic light in Marquette. That closed the intersection of M-553 and Division St. at 6:00 a.m. as those who still had to work were trying to make it safely.

Most schools in Marquette and Alger counties were closed for a rare October snow day.

“I don’t recall any,” said Mike O’Donnell, while shoveling in Negaunee. “I remember snow but nothing like this.”

Just a few miles from Negaunee, near the shoreline in Marquette, there was no snow accumulation, but plenty of power from Lake Superior.

The early-season snow was the top story on the Today Show, live from Negaunee.

Even in an area where long, snowy winters are the norm, this October storm is a bit unusual, although it was expected.

Too early to ski or snowmobile, many are looking ahead to this weekend’s forecasted highs in the 60s.

“My wife warned me,” said Smith. “She said, ‘Put the trampoline away.’ I said, ‘Honey, it’s not going to be that bad. It’s going to melt by Sunday.’ At this point, it’s so high, I don’t know. It’s going to be a tough task.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

Latest News

The Pete Heyrman Scholarship Award is named for a 1995 Munising graduate with muscle dystrophy.
Pete Heyrman Scholarship Award hosts annual fundraiser Morning News
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Wind Monday afternoon churned up high waves on Lake Superior at Presque Isle.
Presque Isle Park closes Tuesday as safety precaution during storm
Lake Superior air rescue
Lake Superior air rescue by U.S. Coast Guard