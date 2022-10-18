October storm creates contrasting conditions across Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday brought an October mess to Marquette County.

Parts of Marquette had no snow sticking to the ground, while Negaunee picked up about a foot of wet and heavy snow. More snow was reported farther west.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Robert Smith, while snow blowing his Negaunee driveway. “This is super early.”

Winds gusted up to 50 mph, knocking out power, including a traffic light in Marquette. That closed the intersection of M-553 and Division St. at 6:00 a.m. as those who still had to work were trying to make it safely.

Most schools in Marquette and Alger counties were closed for a rare October snow day.

“I don’t recall any,” said Mike O’Donnell, while shoveling in Negaunee. “I remember snow but nothing like this.”

Just a few miles from Negaunee, near the shoreline in Marquette, there was no snow accumulation, but plenty of power from Lake Superior.

The early-season snow was the top story on the Today Show, live from Negaunee.

Even in an area where long, snowy winters are the norm, this October storm is a bit unusual, although it was expected.

Too early to ski or snowmobile, many are looking ahead to this weekend’s forecasted highs in the 60s.

“My wife warned me,” said Smith. “She said, ‘Put the trampoline away.’ I said, ‘Honey, it’s not going to be that bad. It’s going to melt by Sunday.’ At this point, it’s so high, I don’t know. It’s going to be a tough task.”

