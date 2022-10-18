NMU holds reception for new president

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University community welcomed its new president Brock Tessman and his family to the university Tuesday afternoon.

He officially takes the position on Feb. 1 of next year. The reception held Tuesday evening gave Tessman a chance to talk with students and community members about his plans at the school.

“The chance to work at an institution that really puts students at the center of everything we do is really one of the things that brought me to Marquette,” New NMU President Brock Tessman said.

Tessman says he is ready to work with students to create a campus everyone is proud of.

“I am aware of the fact this university has some positive momentum going after a challenging period and I want to build on that with the people who work here, and really talk to students about what NMU has to offer,” Tessman said.

Interim president Kerri Schuiling has some advice for Tessman.

“I think the best advice I can give is to go in with an open mind and appreciate all of the gifts that everybody on our campus has,” Schuiling said.

Schuiling says after Tessman takes the role of president she will continue to be involved in the university.

“I am going to slide into some part-time work, and I am going work in the innovation center, SISU,” Schuiling said.

Chair of the NMU Board of Trustees Steve Young says this is the start of a new era.

“We are moving forward,” Young said. “I think Kerri Schuiling has done just a fantastic job guiding us through this transitionary period. Now we close this chapter and move to the new chapter starting February with Dr. Tessman as president.”

Tessman is spending the remainder of this week meeting with Marquette city and school officials as well as campus organizations.

