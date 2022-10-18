Negaunee, North Central still leaders in UPSSA HS Football Polls

Gladstone, Munising remain second in voting
High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER

1. Negaunee     (5)   8-0    25

2. Gladstone             6-2   19

3. Iron Mountain      7-1   16

4. Kingsford              6-2   10

5. SS Marie               5-3     4

HM  St. Ignace      6-2     1

EIGHT PLAYER

1. North Central (5) 8-0   25

2.  Munising               8-0   20

3.  Forest Park            7-1  11

4.  Newberry              7-1   10

5.  Norway                 6-2     7

HM LL-Hubbell         5-3     2

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

Latest News

MTU football beats NMU again
10-17-22: MTU football coach talks Miner's Cup victory; Top HS football plays
NMU at ND Hockey
10-16-22: NMU Hockey swept at Notre Dame; NMU women get soccer victory while men fall short
Michigan Tech wins 12th straight Miner’s Cup Game over NMU
MTU's Darius Willis scores the first of his two touchdown catches as Tech defeats NMU 21-7.
10-15-22: NMU vs. MTU Football; Lake Superior Pro Rally; U.P. Soccer; MTU Hockey