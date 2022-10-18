Negaunee, North Central still leaders in UPSSA HS Football Polls
Gladstone, Munising remain second in voting
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -
ELEVEN PLAYER
1. Negaunee (5) 8-0 25
2. Gladstone 6-2 19
3. Iron Mountain 7-1 16
4. Kingsford 6-2 10
5. SS Marie 5-3 4
HM St. Ignace 6-2 1
EIGHT PLAYER
1. North Central (5) 8-0 25
2. Munising 8-0 20
3. Forest Park 7-1 11
4. Newberry 7-1 10
5. Norway 6-2 7
HM LL-Hubbell 5-3 2
