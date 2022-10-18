Murder suspect pleads no contest in Houghton County Circuit Court

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock man arrested for the shooting death of his mother was arraigned in Houghton County Circuit Court on October 14.

Isaiah Strieter, 18, plead no contest to manslaughter at the hearing and could be facing 15 years in prison.

He was also originally facing charges of Homicide Open Murder and Felony Firearms. Both of those charges were dropped in the plea agreement.

In February, Strieter went under a forensic examination for competency and responsibility. His case resumed in District Court in August.

Strieter is accused of shooting his mother, 38-year-old Ashlee Harvey, in January.

No new court date has been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

Latest News

M-553 closed
M-553, Division St. intersection closed in Marquette
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm
winter storm
Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds
Intersection of 553 and Division St. closed
M-553, Division St. intersection closed in Marquette