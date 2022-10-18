Murder suspect pleads no contest in Houghton County Circuit Court

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock man arrested for the shooting death of his mother was arraigned in Houghton County Circuit Court on October 14.

Isaiah Strieter, 18, plead no contest to manslaughter at the hearing and could be facing 15 years in prison.

He was also originally facing charges of Homicide Open Murder and Felony Firearms. Both of those charges were dropped in the plea agreement.

In February, Strieter went under a forensic examination for competency and responsibility. His case resumed in District Court in August.

Strieter is accused of shooting his mother, 38-year-old Ashlee Harvey, in January.

No new court date has been set at this time.

