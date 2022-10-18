MSP Trooper Alyson Sieminski named ‘Domestic Violence Officer of the Year’ by Caring House

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement officers play a critical role in helping survivors of domestic violence or rape receive justice. The Caring House in Dickinson County recognized the service of one officer who has gone beyond the call of duty.

Alyson Sieminski is a Michigan State Police Trooper out of the Iron Mountain Post. On Tuesday, she is also the recipient of the “Domestic Violence Officer of the Year” award from the Caring House in Dickinson County.

“I’ve dealt with approximately five to seven cases of domestic violence and sexual abuse within this year. That may seem like a small number, but the amount of work that goes into each of those cases is extensive,” Sieminski said.

Sieminski herself is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, most of which she experienced while in the army. Her past inspired her to join a career in law enforcement.

“I’ve sat in the victim’s chair before,” Sieminski continues. “I have sat across the table from an officer explaining the horrible things that happened to me. That really puts it into perspective the place of vulnerability that a victim or survivor is in.”

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement agencies across the county respond to more than 250 domestic complaints annually. Sieminski said the first step in getting help is breaking the silence.

“You don’t have to deal with this alone,” Sieminski said. There are plenty of people out there, law enforcement, counselors, medical personnel, anyone. Reach out to someone you feel comfortable with. Take them with you to go report something. Get yourself into a safe place, you do not have to suffer alone in silence.”

Sieminski said she did not become a trooper for notoriety, but is humbled by the recognition for serving her community the best she can.

