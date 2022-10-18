More than 4 Million dosages of fentanyl seized in Michigan, Ohio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across the Midwest.

According to a press release from the DEA, the nationwide One Pill Can Kill initiative in Michigan and Ohio led to the seizure of more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 88,000 fentanyl-laced pills during the period of May 23 through Sept. 8, 2022 – enough to provide 4.7 million deadly dosages. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially lethal dose.

“My office is committed to prosecuting the traffickers who are distributing this poison and the dealers who peddle it,” said Mark Totten, U.S. attorney for the western district of Michigan. “But let me also be clear: this is not a problem that we can prosecute our way out of. All stakeholders – law enforcement, first responders, the healthcare and rehabilitation community, and those in harm reduction must continue working together to address this problem.”

Nationwide, more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized during the same time span. The amount of fentanyl taken off the streets during this surge is equivalent to more than 36 million lethal doses. Additionally, 338 weapons were seized, including rifles, shotguns, pistols, and hand grenades.

“The opioid epidemic is something that touches us all – we all have friends, family, or coworkers who have been directly affected by an opioid poisoning or death,” said Spectrum Health’s Center for Integrative Medicine’s Dr. Colleen Lane.

Drug traffickers have expanded their inventory to sell fentanyl in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported to DEA in February 2022, and it has now been seized in 21 states. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Additional resources for parents and the community can be found on the DEA’s Fentanyl Awareness page.

