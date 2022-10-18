Meet TV6′s newest evening anchor

Vinny La Via has joined the TV6 evening news crew
TV6's Vinny La Via
TV6's Vinny La Via
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 evening news crew has a new member.

Vinny La Via started as a Multimedia journalist back in 2021 after graduating from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Vinny became an evening anchor in October 2022.

Vinny’s passion for journalism and broadcast media began as soon as he entered college, where he joined the St. Norbert Times as the News Editor during his freshman year.

Click here to find out more about Vinny.

Vinny La Via started in September 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

You can see Vinny regularly on the TV6 Late News at 11:00 p.m. eastern time.

