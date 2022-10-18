Meet TV6′s newest evening anchor

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 evening news crew has a new member.

Vinny La Via started as a Multimedia journalist back in 2021 after graduating from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Vinny became an evening anchor in October 2022.

Vinny’s passion for journalism and broadcast media began as soon as he entered college, where he joined the St. Norbert Times as the News Editor during his freshman year.

You can see Vinny regularly on the TV6 Late News at 11:00 p.m. eastern time.

