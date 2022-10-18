Marquette Lions Club saves glasses for charity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club sorted used eyewear for charity Monday at the Federated Women’s Club House.

Members of the club and community gathered to help. After pizza and snacks, the club got to work looking through used glasses that could be donated.

Some of the glasses come from local eye doctors. The Lions sort them and this year’s mission trip takes the lenses to people in need in Mexico.

“They will go through each pair of glasses, they will wash them, they will grade them read them,” said Kerry McGinley, chair of the eyeglass collection committee. “They will bag and tag them, they will assign them a number and that number goes into a database. And once they’ve collected in the neighborhood of 3,000 prescription glasses. They will be prepared to go on a mission trip.”

The Lions Club also collects used hearing aids and sunglasses if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.