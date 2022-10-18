Marquette Food Co-op celebrates national co-op month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is national co-op month.

The Marquette Food Co-op is using the month as an excuse to introduce people to the co-op business model. The co-op is democratically owned by over 5,000 people in the U.P. who elect a board of directors that sets the goals and mission of the store. Owners will receive benefits this month, such as 10% off a shopping trip and triple owner rewards points for new owners. There will also be raffles and demos for shoppers.

The Marquette Food Co-op says the co-op model gives power to the community.

“I think the power of the cooperative model is that it lets the community decide for themselves what they want and take power within their own community,” said Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director.

To learn more about the co-op model or to become an owner of the Marquette Food Co-op, click here.

