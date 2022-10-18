Marquette Food Co-op celebrates national co-op month

Marquette Food Co-op
Marquette Food Co-op(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is national co-op month.

The Marquette Food Co-op is using the month as an excuse to introduce people to the co-op business model. The co-op is democratically owned by over 5,000 people in the U.P. who elect a board of directors that sets the goals and mission of the store. Owners will receive benefits this month, such as 10% off a shopping trip and triple owner rewards points for new owners. There will also be raffles and demos for shoppers.

The Marquette Food Co-op says the co-op model gives power to the community.

“I think the power of the cooperative model is that it lets the community decide for themselves what they want and take power within their own community,” said Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director.

To learn more about the co-op model or to become an owner of the Marquette Food Co-op, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

Latest News

Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect for through Tuesday night as dense snow, rain/snow...
Wet heavy snow, strong winds continue before gradual clearing midweek
TV6's Pavlina Osta interviews Sublime at Camp Cannabis about the experience and music
Sublime with Rome hits Camp Cannabis
Habitat housing proposal
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity looks to build affordable housing
Painting the Peninsula Pink
Superior Health Foundation to host Pink Party at North Dickinson volleyball game