Marquette County Habitat for Humanity looks to build affordable housing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sitting between Spring and Seventh Street in downtown Marquette is an empty lot owned by the city.

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has put forth a proposal to build affordable housing at that location in collaboration with Barry Polzin Architects.

“Habitat for Humanity is always looking to increase the availability of affordable housing throughout the county. Lots in the City of Marquette are hard to come by. They’re very few and far between and when they do become available, they’re expensive,” Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Deanna Johnson said.

However, nothing is set in stone yet, the next step is to make an agreement with the Marquette City Commission on Oct. 24.

“We have to actually negotiate for the purchase of the property and then explain our plan for that property,” Johnson said.

Megan Hornbogen from Barry Polzin architects said the lot would allow them to build 12 duplexes.

“We designed the duplexes for the Spring Street proposal to fit within the traditional Marquette home like you would see around the neighborhood and south Marquette,” Hornbogen said.

Hornbogen said the proposal requires them to begin the project in 2023.

“If we can move this project forward, Habitat would be able to break ground as soon as the snow thaws in the spring of 2023 and I think ideally they were looking to do two duplexes at once,” Hornbogen said.

Johnson said Habitat is looking for public support for the project.

“If this proposal gets moving in the right direction, we will have an intense need for volunteers in the spring and summer months and always financial contributions are helpful,” Johnson said.

If you want to donate to Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, click here.

