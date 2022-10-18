M-553, Division St. intersection closed in Marquette

City of Marquette seal and traffic cones image.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, the intersection of M-553 and Division St. in the city of Marquette is closed because the flashing traffic light has fallen down.

According to the Marquette Police Department, the Marquette BLP says the intersection could be closed for five hours. This means if you are trying to get between the Crossroads and Marquette, you will need to take an alternate route, such as County Road 480/US-41.

TV6 has a crew on the way to the scene. More information will be added to this story when it’s available.

