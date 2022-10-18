Gwinn School Board maintains flag policy

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn School Board has decided to maintain the current flag policy at a board meeting Monday night.

The decision came after the board’s policy committee recommended against adopting a flag policy that would ban flags, banners, or similar items.

Many students from the school and community members from Northern Michigan University attended the meeting to share their thoughts on the board’s decision to remove gay pride flags from classrooms.

Those in favor of the flag ban say that the school board should look beyond the flag issue and focus on students’ education.

“The kids have got to quit focusing on their victimhood,” Forsyth Township Resident Bruce Finn said. “Victimology is not healthy and is not useful. Focusing on something that provides a future for these children is the worthwhile path.”

Those who want the flags put back up in classrooms say while the board did not make a decision to harshen its policy no action is seen as not enough in making sure the school is inclusive and safe for all.

“I am not feeling defeated,” Gwinn High School Junior Gail McCabe said. “I am feeling cheated out of the response that I wanted but I am going to keep fighting and I know so many other people are going to keep fighting as well.”

The school is working on a mural of inclusivity that would highlight its goal of making all students feel welcome and included. It will be discussing it at its committee on diversity and inclusion meeting this Thursday.

