Copper Country organizations receive state funding from MACC

The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded state grants to several Copper Country organizations, including the Calumet Theatre Company and the Copper Country Community Arts Council.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Several state grants are being awarded to a variety of groups by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC).

These include the Copper Country Suzuki Association, Michigan Tech University’s Rozsa Center, the Calumet Theatre Company and The Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC).

These grants go toward various projects and expenses within these organizations.

The CCCAC is one of two Copper Country organizations to receive a set of grants, one for $16,250 and another for $50,000.

The other is the non-profit Real People Media Inc. in Calumet, which received $27,450 and $22,000 grants.

The $16,250 will go towards CCCAC operational costs.

“This helps us bring artists into the area,” said CCCAC Executive Director Cynthia Cote. “And also helps with the operations of the community arts center and our outreach programs.”

The majority of the second grant will go towards funding the CCCAC’s regional re-granting program.

“We have $24,000 for art projects in other communities,” continued Cote. “$5,000 for professional organizational development, which is also open to individual artists, and $4,000 to support our school art programs.”

According to Cote, the grants will be dispersed before the end of the year.

For a full list of all organizations in Michigan that received these grants, click here.

