‘Break the Silence’ procession encourages domestic violence victims to come forward

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement and community members participated in a “Break the Silence” event for domestic violence awareness month in Iron Mountain Tuesday.

With lights and sirens blaring, police cars, community members, and the TV6 bureau car drove down South Stephenson Avenue with a purple ribbon on the mirror.

The TV6 car with a purple ribbon hanging from its mirror in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month (WLUC)

This procession encourages victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to make noise and report the crimes against them.

The Caring House said while many people believe domestic violence does not happen in a rural area like Dickinson County, it is active. The organization reported it services more than 500 individuals; 1,400 crisis calls and 2,000 bed-nights annually. The Caring House oversees Dickinson, Iron and Florence Counties.

“We have been collaborating with the Caring House for years. We not only help the victims on our end, but we also get with the Caring House staff to provide all the services they need to get the victim through a very difficult time,” said Scott Rutter, Dickinson County Sheriff.

The Longriders of Michigan donated $2,000 to the Caring House during the event. Staff said this money will be used to make Christmas special for the children in its care.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.