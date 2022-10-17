World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens at Boyne Mountain Resort

SkyBridge Michigan officially opened to the public Friday, Oct. 15
SkyBridge Michigan officially opened to the public Friday, Oct. 15
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Boyne Mountain Resort celebrated the opening of the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge over the weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 15, enthusiastic sight-seers traveled near and far to delight in the official opening of SkyBridge Michigan. The bridge has nearly 1,023 feet of walking space and spans 1,200 feet total from end to end. The structure is made from steel, fiberglass, and three-inch cables and can hold about 3,000 people at once.

“You can feel safe on it because it’s been designed to hold a whole lot of load,” said bridge structural engineer, Troy Garland.

At its highest point, the bridge stands 118 feet from the valley floor. Mandy Stewart, CEO of Experimental Resources Inc. said, “People should expect some movement because it’s a cable bridge. So it’s going to move around and give you a little bit of a thrill.”

“It’s going to move. It’s a suspension bridge and that’s part of the fun,” Stewart added.

The SkyBridge will be open year-round and will cost $25 a person. Tickets are available at the resort and online.

